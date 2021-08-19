Melissa McCarthy and the cast of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ are buried alive in Episode 2 of the show.

Nine Perfect Strangers continues on Hulu with Episode 2, “The Critical Path,” now that the guests have settled in to Tranquillum House.

Masha (Nicole Kidman), the Russian retreat hostess, takes the nine strangers through some peculiar rituals, and more secrets are exposed along the way.

The cast of Nine Perfect Strangers talked to this website about having to dig and lie in their own graves for episode 2, as well as the emotional ramifications of thinking about death.

In Episode 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers, what happened?

“The Critical Path” opens off just where the first episode, “Random Acts of Mayhem,” left off, with Masha assuring the meditation room occupants that she plans to “fuck with all of them.”

After Zoe Marconi (Grace Van Patten) rushed out of the session, Frances Welty (Melissa McCarthy) consoles her. Zoe discloses that her twin brother died just before their 18th birthday three years ago.

Back in the meditation room, Tony Hogburn (Bobby Cannavale) confronts Masha about using his prescription medicines, and things get heated. She hesitantly hands them back over to him.

In a flashback, Frances’ demons are revealed to have been drawn into an internet romance with a thief (played by her real-life husband, Ben Falcone) who lies about having a son.

As they sit down for breakfast at a community table each morning, many of the visitors have a fresh perspective on the new day. Each of them has a healthy breakfast with a personalized smoothie to go along with it, which is a crucial element that will come into play later. Tony, in particular, awakens with a new outlook and apologizes for his actions the day before.

Masha relaxes at the pool with Yao (Manny Jacinto), where it’s implied they have an intimate relationship despite the fact that he’s dating fellow worker Delilah (Tiffany Boone).

Finally, the first group participates in their first action as a group: digging and then sleeping in their own graves. Masha tells them to lie down and think about huge ideas like “the people who will grieve you, what will they say about you?”

Jessica (Samara Weaving) has a one-on-one with Masha when the group splits up, Frances relaxes, and the rest of the group goes on a hike.

