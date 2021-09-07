Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, have shared the screen 15 times.

If you’ve ever seen Melissa McCarthy in a film, chances are you’ve also seen her real-life husband Ben Falcone in it.

McCarthy appears to be a collaborative performer in general, having worked with Octavia Spencer on numerous occasions for over a decade. She’s also starred alongside actor Bobby Cannavale in a number of films and television shows.

However, no one compares to her husband Ben Falcone; not only do they share a life together as husband and wife, but they’ve also co-starred in over a dozen films and television shows.

Here’s a list of their collaborative projects…

Smaller parts and TV projects

Before we get into the complete list, there are a few instances where the married pair worked on the same project but did not necessarily share the screen.

McCarthy rose to fame as Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls, but her husband appeared as a lawyer in Season 3 as well. They both starred alongside Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney in the short film Chicken Party. They also appeared in several episodes of the TV Land comedy Nobodies as themselves.

Cooking Competition!

In the mockumentary comedy Cook Off!, Falcone and McCarthy made their big screen debut together.

McCarthy portrayed an aspiring amateur chef hoping to win a national competition, while Falcone portrayed her supportive but cooking-illiterate spouse.

The Nines are a group of nine people who live in

In this puzzling 2007 film, Melissa McCarthy played herself as well as a variety of other personalities. Hope Davis and a young Elle Fanning co-star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the film.

In the reality TV segment of the film, Falcone appears as McCarthy’s husband.

Ugly People Who Are Pretty

Missi Pyle stars in this R-rated romcom, which also stars Melissa McCarthy as her old college friend Becky.

Falcone makes a brief cameo as McCarthy’s character’s partner, Coach Merryweather, near the end.

Bridesmaids

The image of them sitting next to one other on a plane, maybe the couple’s most memorable appearance on screen together, has endured the test of time.

McCarthy was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Megan, the brash friend. When she meets Jon (Falcone) on a plane, sparks ignite right away because she’s trying to expose him as an undercover air marshal.

On Conan, Falcone disclosed that he and his wife are genuinely married. This is a condensed version of the information.