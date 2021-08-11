Melioidosis, a tropical disease that has killed two people, is being warned about by the CDC. Is it necessary for Americans to be concerned?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement earlier this week confirming a new death case of melioidosis, an uncommon and deadly disease.

According to the CDC, this case is linked to three other occurrences in Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota, one of which resulted in death.

Should the typical American be concerned about melioidosis instances that have just emerged?

The answer is no, according to Daniel Lucey, M.D., a fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America.

“The average American should not be concerned about getting exposed to the bacteria that causes melioidosis at this time because there have been just four cases of this condition in four states in the last five months,” Lucey told Newsweek.

Melioidosis is a bacterial infection caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei that can affect both humans and animals.

Contaminated water and soil contain the bacterium. According to the CDC, infections arise when humans and susceptible animals come into close contact with contaminated material.

Contaminated dust or water droplets, for example, can be inhaled, as can contaminated drink or food containing minute pieces of contaminated soil. Infections can also occur when abrasions on the skin come into touch with polluted dirt.

“Burkholderia pseudomallei is a tough little bug. In endemic places, it is generally found in the soil and water. T. Eoin West, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington, told This website that it can survive for well over a decade in distilled water and even for days to weeks in several common beverages.

The disease has a high fatality rate, ranging from 10% to 50% depending on the precise collection of symptoms that a patient has, while certain persons are at a higher risk than others.

“Melioidosis is most typically associated with patients who have underlying medical conditions,” according to West. “Diabetes, for example, is a substantial risk factor. Infection can, nevertheless, arise in persons who have no underlying medical conditions.”

Melioidosis is indigenous to tropical and subtropical regions, with Southeast Asia and northern Australia being notably affected. Every year, about a dozen cases of the disease are reported in the United States, mainly in people who have recently returned from these countries.