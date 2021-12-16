Melania Trump has launched a new NFT called ‘Melania’s Vision’ for sale.

Melania Trump has joined the non-fungible token mania, announcing that she will sell her first non-fungible token this holiday season.

The digital asset, titled “Melania’s Vision,” will be available for purchase for a limited time this month. Watercolor work “embodies Mrs. Trump’s azure blue eyes, presenting the collector with an amulet to inspire,” according to the token. In a statement, Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, explained that the launch of her NFT is a continuation of her Be Best campaign.

I’m very excited about this new business, which combines my love of painting with my commitment to helping our country’s children achieve their own version of the American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp December 16, 2021 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) Melania Trump said in a news statement on Twitter, “I am happy to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts and will assist my continued dedication to children through my Be Best program.”

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will teach youngsters computer science skills, such as programming and software development, so that they can thrive once they leave the foster care system.”

More to come on this story as it develops.