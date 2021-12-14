Melania Trump has been named one of the world’s “Most Admired” women for the year 2021.

According to a poll, Melania Trump is one of the world’s most admired women in 2021.

On YouGov’s annual international poll, Michelle Obama, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, and others join her.

Trump is ranked 16th on the list, which is headed by Obama, and another former first lady, Hillary Clinton, is ranked 12th.

For the third year in a row, Michelle Obama remains the world’s most admired woman, while Angelina Jolie is the world’s second most admired woman.

The study polled over 42,000 people in 38 nations, and the findings were tabulated based on responses to two questions: “who do you honestly admire?” and “who do you truly despise?” “And who do you most aspire to be like?” Barack Obama tops the list of men’s most admired people, with fellow former president Donald Trump coming in at number 13.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who number 20 and 11 on their respective lists, are newcomers to the top 20 this year.

Vladimir Putin and Jacinda Ardern are among the other politicians on the list.

This week, the Trumps made news when the former president was forced to deny that his wife would not be joining him in the White House for a possible second term.

Although Donald Trump has not stated if he expects to run for president again in 2024, he has teased the notion since leaving office.

When asked if Melania Trump will not be joining him on Fox & Friends this week, Donald Trump responded, “More fake news.”

“She was a fantastic first lady who performed an outstanding job.” She adores the people, and she adores them.” Meanwhile, current first lady Jill Biden revealed her holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in recent weeks, making Melania Trump’s time in the White House a popular topic.

Melania Trump was known to despise Christmas, and her unconventional holiday decor was frequently questioned during her husband’s presidency.

As her dystopian blood-red Christmas trees of 2018 were juxtaposed to Dr. Jill Biden’s gentler approach to décor this year, the former first lady’s infamous covertly recorded phone call in which she grumbled about having to decorate the White House reappeared.

“Who gives a f*** about Christmas,” a former aide covertly taped her saying. This is a condensed version of the information.