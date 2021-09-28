Mel Thompson: Who Was He? Makeup artist and YouTuber, age 35, has passed away.

Her husband, Puffin, announced on Monday that the social media personality had died over the weekend on her Instagram account.

In a lengthy comment, he wrote above a carousel of images of her, “We lost a wonderful person.” I just wanted to capture the happiness she provided me.

“I’ve had to answer to numerous texts from people who were simply checking in on her without realizing she had passed away. It’s lovely to see how adored she was. And she showed her love for each and every one of you.

“For the rest of my life, I’ll adore and miss her… She would have done anything to help everyone without hesitation. I’m hoping I’ll be able to reclaim her.”

He remained silent about the cause of her death.

Her four children and hubby are still alive.

