Mel Gibson, the ‘Jew Hater,’ should be canceled, according to Joshua Malina.

In an impassioned op-ed for The Atlantic, Joshua Malina encouraged Hollywood to “kill” Mel Gibson’s career, calling him a “well-known Jew-hater.”

Gibson is poised to helm the fifth chapter of Lethal Weapon, a movie franchise that helped solidify the latter’s famous status, and former Scandal star Malina has expressed his “bemusement” at the news.

The accusations of anti-Semitism that Gibson has faced, according to Malina in an article titled “Cancel Mel Gibson,” are at issue—behavior that he believes should have destroyed Gibson’s career by now.

“Gibson is well-known for his anti-Semitism (anti-Semite is too mild). His prejudices are well-known “he stated “So, what does a man have to do these days to be placed on Hollywood’s no-fly list? I work in the role of a character actor. I have a habit of accepting any job that comes my way. But you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson, and that hurts to write.” While he acknowledged that he is a fan of “”Yes, he’s a talented man,” Malina wrote of Gibson’s co-star Danny Glover, who he called “a jewel” in the first several Lethal Weapon flicks. Many heinous people create amazing works of art.

“I’m a huge lover of Roald Dahl, Pablo Picasso, and Edith Wharton, and I can’t seem to get enough of what they’re selling. These three, on the other hand, had the good sense to die. This makes it much easy to appreciate their work. Gibson is still alive. And he won’t be needed in Hollywood any longer.

“It may be time to stop posting think pieces about the strength of ‘cancel culture’ if Gibson is welcomed back to direct the latest installment of this cherished franchise. Because cancel culture does not exist if he can continue to earn large bucks and approval in Hollywood.” He went on to state: “As my father would say, Gibson’s political views are “somewhere to the right of Ramses II” (check out YouTube to see Gibson saluting Donald Trump at a UFC fight). He’s made sexist remarks and screamed racist slurs, which should have been enough for liberal Hollywood to fire him. His anti-Semitism, on the other hand, has been more consistent, blatant, and outrageous.” Following a discussion of the numerous religious-based hate crimes perpetrated against Jews in recent years, This is a condensed version of the information.