Megyn Kelly has been chastised for claiming that open quiet rooms in the United States are for “snowflakes.”

Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News anchor, has been mocked online for criticizing the organizers of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships for providing players with “silent rooms.”

The USTA is making a concentrated effort to provide additional mental health support services for players during the tournament, and quiet rooms are part of that effort.

It comes after Naomi Osaka, the two-time US Open winner, withdrew from this year’s French Open due to mental health concerns. Osaka then took a break from the sport, during which she opened up about her depression struggles.

Kelly was a strong critic of Osaka at the time, chastising the 23-year-old for doing a series of interviews and magazine photos during her time away from the sport.

Her most recent social media tirade was directed at the concept of “silent rooms,” which she appeared to link with “snowflakes,” an increasingly popular catch-all word for people who are too sensitive or believe they should be treated differently.

“Good Lord, please never let the snowflakes who need this sign up for our military,” Kelly said beside a link to a Fox News report announcing the creation of the safe places on Twitter.

The outspoken media personality found a way to upset tennis fans, mental health advocates, and the US military in just 81 characters.

Tennys Sandgren, a renowned tennis player in the United States, was among those who chastised Kelly’s remarks as well as the Fox News piece she led her fans to.

“At majors, quiet rooms are nothing new,” he wrote. “Fox and you have disgusting p***lo clickbait.”

Rennae Stubbs, a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion from Australia, was similarly baffled by the tweet. “Why go after people/organizations that are attempting to improve?”

Meanwhile, journalist Timothy Burke pointed out that US marines have had access to quiet chambers for more than two decades.

“For more than 20 years, quiet rooms have been a feature of the USMC Health Service Support Operations,” he stated. “It didn’t take long for the reaction to start.”

Sean Kent, a comedian, also took aim at Kelly.