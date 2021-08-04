Meghan McCain, the host of ‘The View,’ is chastised by Mary Trump for ‘not having the courage’ to debate her.

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump’s niece, told the co-hosts of ABC’s The View on Monday that her uncle’s divide was seen on their show after Meghan McCain left before her appearance.

On Monday afternoon, Mary Trump appeared on The View to promote her new book, The Reckoning. Sarah Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar took turns delving into what Trump referred to as “PTSD,” or post-traumatic stress disorder, following her uncle’s presidential victory in 2016.

McCain, the show’s lone conservative, was glaringly absent from the roundtable discussion. McCain is leaving the show on Friday.

Haines questioned Mary Trump about why she believes Donald Trump is not pressuring his supporters to be vaccinated in the face of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Mary Trump retorted, “He wants the division, he likes the disarray” of Americans who are confused and upset about the ongoing public health crisis, laying the groundwork for her attack on McCain.

“One thing Donald Trump established is that using racism as a platform works, and I believe that’s why we have so much division in this country,” Mary Trump added. “And we need to keep having the kinds of debates you’re having about race and gender.”

She went on to say, “It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this talk with me,” referring to McCain. “However, I admire your willingness to tackle these difficult topics, because racism, in my opinion, lies at the root of everything that is wrong in 21st-century America.”

Following Mary Trump’s statements, the co-hosts took a noticeable longer pause before Goldberg promoted the guest’s upcoming book once more.

During a July 2020 visit, the author had a verbal spat with McCain’s daughter, during which the late GOP Senator John McCain’s daughter accused her of “cashing in” on her family name.

“Well, you have every right to your opinion,” Mary Trump said, joking that she was only speaking to individuals who have “read the book.”

“I hoped what you see is that I apply my extensive knowledge within the to the story. This is a condensed version of the information.