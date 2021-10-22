Meghan McCain Recalls Trump’s ‘Weird’ Call During His Attacks on Her Father.

Following rumors that former President Donald Trump mocked Meghan McCain’s terminally sick father, Senator John McCain, Meghan McCain described a “strange” phone call she received from him.

Trump had a long-running quarrel with fellow Republican John McCain, and even after the Vietnam veteran’s death from brain cancer in 2018, he continued to insult him.

Meghan McCain, on the other hand, has stated that Trump called her in 2017 to contradict a report that he had physically insulted her father’s walk, which had been damaged by the torture he had undergone as a prisoner of war.

McCain detailed details of Trump’s phone call to her on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, which she also recounted in her new book, Bad Republican.

“He phoned because there was a report in Axios by Mike Allen that he had been making light of my dad’s ailments,” she answered when asked why the former president had contacted her.

She went on to say: “It was claimed that [Trump] was joking around with him. ‘What more must my family go through right now?’ I tweeted. Then I got a phone call, a voice message, saying something along the lines of, ‘President Trump would want to speak with you.'” ‘Haha… No!’ I exclaimed. When I told my father what had happened, he said, ‘You have to respect the White House and you have to respect him.’ ‘I don’t think I’ll be able to keep back,’ I said.” Meghan McCain answered the call, as per her father’s instructions, and ended up chatting with both the then-president and his wife, Melania Trump.

"It was a pretty strange chat," the former panelist on The View admitted. "'It's all fake news,' he remarked. It's a fabrication. That's something I've never done before.' Then he placed Melania on speakerphone, and she said, 'We adore you.' 'No, you don't!' I said. "It was really uncomfortable because it was the only time I'd ever had an interaction with them, and it felt like it was the closest they'd ever come to comprehending what they were doing and the damage they were causing." "And he lost Arizona, so everything's fine now," she joked.