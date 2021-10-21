Meghan McCain Names Donald Trump Jr. and Jeanine Pirro as ‘The View”s Worst Guests.

During her time as a guest host on The View, Meghan McCain named Donald Trump Jr. and Jeanine Pirro among her least favorite guests.

McCain, whose four-year stint on the ABC talk show came to an end this summer, recently opened out about her experiences on the show, including her turbulent relationship with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

In her new book, Bad Republican, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain gives an unvarnished appraisal of some of the guests she sat down with during her time on the panel.

Trump Jr., who appeared on The View for its 5,000th episode, made the list of her least impressive guests.

According to the Daily Mail, she wrote, “It was a disaster.” “He invited his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who I used to work with at Fox News until she was fired for allegedly emailing around penis images, and he packed the audience with Trump supporters.”

“It reminded me of a Jerry Springer Show episode or an MMA cage bout.”

According to McCain, the son of former President Donald Trump paled in comparison to Fox News host Pirro.

“She came on the show and told us we all had Trump Derangement Syndrome,” McCain wrote, “and when we pushed back, she became quickly agitated.”

McCain claims that things worsened when Pirro allegedly slapped her in the chest with her thrown microphone and claimed that she had done more for Black women than Goldberg. There was also a stream of expletives, according to the report.

“Who says c***sucker, let alone shouts it a thousand times?” McCain penned a book about her experiences. “It’s the dumbest term in the English language.” I overheard Whoopi yelling at her to leave the building immediately.

“That night, Pirro went on Sean Hannity’s show and recapped the incident as if she’d been an innocent victim and Whoopi was insane.” When I saw that, I screamed at my television.” Former FBI Director James Comey was also on McCain’s list, whom she said as “so smooth and choreographed that he was a terrible guest.” Rachel Maddow is in the same boat. Nathan Lane was a complete jerk. It enraged me since I adored him before I even met him.” “Jamie Lee Curtis is,” McCain said of one of the guests. This is a condensed version of the information.