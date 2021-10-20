Meghan McCain claims that Joy Behar, the host of ‘The View,”might have despised me.’

Meghan McCain has spoken up about her relationship with Joy Behar, admitting that she “may have disliked” her on The View.

McCain left the ABC talk program over the summer after four years as the conservative voice at the table, and she has confessed that one on-air jab from Behar was the catalyst for her decision to leave earlier this year.

When McCain returned to the show in January after maternity leave, the show’s stars were discussing Republican party divisions when McCain interrupted Behar, who yelled loudly, “I’m talking!”

McCain eventually quipped that Behar had “missed her” on her maternity leave, to which Behar responded, “I did not miss you.”

McCain retaliated by labeling the remark “nasty,” but moderator Whoopi Goldberg moved the subject along quickly.

“I didn’t know I was going to quit [The View] until my second day back from maternity leave when Joy told me that ‘Nobody missed me—zero.’ That was the day I decided,” McCain revealed in an interview with Variety.

She went on to say: “I struggled with postpartum depression. I was quite nervous when I returned. It was like turning on the television for the first time. I had a shaky feeling in my stomach. ‘You missed me so much,’ I was trying to make a joke. Her reaction is really sharp if you watch the video.

“I’m not sure how to describe how I felt. There was a sound engineer in the room with me at the D.C. bureau, as well as hair and makeup artists. The sound worker was visibly shaken by what she’d witnessed.” McCain admitted in her interview that she sobbed during a commercial break after the exchange, saying: “I was eventually able to return to the air. I recall Dr. Sanjay Gupta being on and seeming perplexed. He made an extra effort to be courteous to me.

“I returned to my office after the show and had a panic attack. I couldn’t stop weeping, although I don’t cry all the time. I couldn’t keep my cool. In the trash bin, I puked. I was completely overwhelmed.

