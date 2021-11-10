Meghan Markle’s Private Messages Revealed by Aide Accused of Bullying

In the midst of her most high-profile litigation, Meghan Markle’s private conversations to the aide who accused her of bullying have blasted open her PR operation.

The Duchess of Sussex has filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for releasing a private letter she wrote to her father in which she pleaded with him to avoid speaking to the press.

In February, she won a decisive victory, avoiding the necessity for a trial in which she would have to testify, but the newspaper filed an appeal.

Now, her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, has given the tabloid text messages she gave him about the handwritten note to the Court of Appeal, where the tabloid is attempting to overturn her privacy victory.

“Obviously everything I’ve typed is with the awareness that it could be leaked so I’ve been thorough in my word choice but please do let me know if anything stands out to you as a liability,” Meghan wrote to Knauf before delivering the letter in 2018.

“Honestly, Jason, I feel amazing, cathartic, real, honest, and factual,” she continued.

“It’s on his conscience if he leaks it, but at least the world will know the truth, something I could never say openly.”

The texts are being used by the tabloid to argue that Meghan’s right to privacy was harmed by her readiness to share the contents of the letter with the world.

“Given I’ve only ever called him ‘Daddy,’ it may make sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the awful case that it leaked, it would pull at the heartstrings,” Meghan said.

“The rest is in the spirit of facts without appearing choreographed merely a request for peace and a reminder of what happened,” she continued.

The attorneys for the Mail on Sunday claim that the messages clearly contradict Meghan’s own court case.

“To be clear, I did not want any of it to be released, and I wanted to guarantee that the risk of it being manipulated or misleadingly changed was minimal, should it be utilized,” Meghan stated in a witness statement obtained by The Washington Newsday.

Knauf’s revelations, however, did not end there, as he moved on to another spot where Meghan had visited. This is a condensed version of the information.