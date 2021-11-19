Meghan Markle’s Private Messages Have Been Released With William’s Permission—Palace Veteran

According to a former spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton would have approved an aide to reveal Meghan Markle’s private messages.

The Duchess of Sussex is embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle with the Mail on Sunday in the United Kingdom, and was compelled to apologize last week for deceiving the London Court of Appeal.

Her apologies came when Jason Knauf, her former communications secretary, gave up private correspondence that cast doubt on her legal team’s previous filings.

In 2018, while representing the duchess, her husband Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, he was accused of bullying two PAs out of Kensington Palace.

Knauf is still employed by William and Kate’s charity, the Royal Foundation, though he will be leaving at the end of the year.

Dickie Arbiter, who handled Knauf’s job for Queen Elizabeth II from 1988 to 2000, was asked on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat whether William and Kate’s approval would have been required.

“I’d put my money on it,” he said.

It comes after the newspaper’s editor, Ted Verity, earlier stated in a witness statement that they had a “high-grade” source in addition to Knauf.

“Lawyers from The Mail on Sunday would have approached Jason Knauf, knowing that these emails existed,” royal novelist Duncan Larcombe said on the chat show.

“It would have been the point if that had been the case. Jason would have most certainly visited William and Kate. He would not have worked with those lawyers unless he had their explicit permission.” The case stems from a letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018 pleading with him to avoid speaking to the media.

Her lawyers previously stated that she did not anticipate a letter she wrote to her father to be leaked and that she refused to work with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom, which references the letter.

Knauf, on the other hand, presented texts proving she addressed her handwritten note to “Daddy” in order to pull on “heart strings” if the letter was ever made public.

Though the letter isn’t included in that message, she permitted Knauf to brief the authors of Finding Freedom with comprehensive information on a variety of subjects, including Queen Elizabeth II’s sentiments regarding the Duchess’ wedding day tiara.

Meghan was compelled to file a 20-page witness statement in response to the revelations. This is a condensed version of the information.