Meghan Markle’s Lawyer Defends Her Client Against Bullying Charges From the Era of Palace Leaks

According to Meghan Markle’s lawyer, reports that her staff was driven out of Kensington Palace are “simply not accurate.”

Jenny Afia of the law firm Schillings told the BBC that she was speaking out with Meghan’s approval to refute the description of her time as a working royal.

It comes after Meghan’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, claimed in an email to a supervisor in October 2018 that she had bullied two personal assistants out of the royal household.

The Sunday Times in the United Kingdom printed a headline in December of that year referring to Meghan as “Duchess Difficult” and claiming that royal personnel thought she was a demanding boss.

The report included quotes from an anonymous source, but Knauf’s email address was kept hidden.

“Those stories were incorrect,” Afia said in the new documentary The Princes and the Press.

“This notion that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex because she was a terrible, demanding boss and everyone had to leave is simply not accurate,” she continued.

The claims resurfaced in March 2021, just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview was set to air on CBS.

Knauf’s 2018 email, which was obtained to The Times in the United Kingdom, detailed his concerns about a third member of staff.

“I am quite concerned that the duchess was able to evict two PAs from the household in the last year,” it said.

“The way X [name removed]was treated was completely inappropriate.”

“The Duchess appears set on always having someone in her sights,” he continued. She is bullying Y [name withheld]and attempting to erode her self-assurance.

“We’ve received numerous reports from folks who have witnessed Y [name removed]engaging in improper behavior.”

Journalists interviewed for the new BBC program highlighted how rumors regarding Meghan’s relationship with palace workers had been circulating for months, but that most news outlets had refused to print them for a long time.

“There’s been rumor for quite some time that a lot of the most damaging and negative stories about Harry and Meghan that have ended up in the pages of the press have come from other royal households or from other royal aides or courtiers, and from my own reporting and research,” said Omid Scobie, co-author of the biography Finding Freedom. This is a condensed version of the information.