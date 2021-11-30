Meghan Markle’s lawyer accuses a high-ranking Palace official of conspiring against her.

Meghan Markle’s lawyer claims that a “senior individual” in the palace leaked information to a British tabloid “in order to help defeat” the duchess’s privacy action.

Meghan is suing The Mail on Sunday for releasing a letter she wrote to her father demanding him to stop talking to the media, claiming it broke her copyright and violated her privacy.

After her former communications secretary gave over her private correspondence, the Duchess of Sussex was obliged to issue an embarrassing apology, admitting she misled the court.

However, when leaving editor Ted Verity mentioned a separate unknown “high-grade” source, Jason Knauf is not the only palace insider who has contributed material to the tabloid.

Jenny Afia, Meghan’s lawyer, has accused the unknown palace member of attempting to derail the case against Associated Newspapers Ltd, the newspaper’s publisher.

“Ted Verity, the editor of The Mail on Sunday, indicated in his signed witness statement that he had been given information that helped buttress Associated’s [The Mail on Sunday’s] position,” the attorney for Schillings said in the new BBC documentary The Princes and the Press.

“He stated in his witness statement that this knowledge came from a top palace source and that it was neither ‘gossip or tittle tattle.'”

According to The Mail on Sunday, “a top official in the Royal Household was providing him information in order to help defeat the duchess’s case.”

Although the existence of a second royal source has been known for months, Afia’s remark reveals for the first time that Meghan’s side believes a senior member of the household wants her to lose.

More importantly, the witness statement Afia is referring to is from before Meghan and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appearance.

As far as Meghan’s team is concerned, this suggests that at least one senior palace figure has been waging a covert battle against them since 2020.

According to court records, a source told the newspaper that Knauf possessed material pertinent to the case as early as September 2020.

“This was not gossip or tittle-tattle: it was what I thought to be high-grade information from a serious individual in a position of authority and responsibility who knew the ramifications of what they were,” Verity said in his witness statement in January 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.