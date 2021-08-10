Meghan Markle’s half brother refers to her as “shallow” on Australian reality show “Big Brother.”

In a video released ahead of his participation on Australia’s Big Brother VIP, Meghan Markle’s half brother stated he told Prince Harry the princess would “ruin your life.”

After Thomas Markle Jr. joined the reality show, Meghan is at risk of further damaging insults from her own family.

When the show airs later this year, he will be joined by Caitlyn Jenner and former Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, according to Channel 7 News.

According to the Daily Mail, filming for the new series began on July 30 and the first trailer featured Markle Jr. prominently.

“I’m Meghan Markle’s brother, I’m the biggest brother of them all,” he said in a video shared to the show’s Twitter account. “I warned Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life,” he continued. Meghan and her half brother, Thomas Markle Sr., have the same father, Thomas Markle Sr., but different mothers.

Markle Jr. is 55 years old, while she just turned 40, thus he was already 15 when she was born.

The months leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018 were dominated by TV appearances and scandals involving members of her family.

Just days before the Windsor Castle wedding, Thomas Markle Sr. was caught arranging paparazzi photos for money.

According to USA Today, Markle Jr. was arrested in January 2017 and accused of placing a gun to his then-head girlfriend’s following a drunken fight.

GET READY! SNEAK PEEK: The VIPs are on their way! Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 8, 2021 pic.twitter.com/BvZqyAeKHE #BBAUvip coming soon to Channel 7 pic.twitter.com/BvZqyAeKHE — Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 8, 2021

“I’m seeking assistance, and I promise to be the best person I can be in the future. Thank you for your patience.” The incident occurred little over three months after Meghan and Harry’s relationship was made public.

Then, just weeks before the wedding in May 2018, he penned an open letter to Prince Harry, requesting that the ceremony be called off because Meghan was a “jaded, shallow, egotistical lady who would make a farce of you and the royal family lineage,” according to In Touch. This is a condensed version of the information.