Meghan Markle’s former aide, who is accused of bullying her, has issued a new statement against her.

Meghan Markle’s former aide has delivered a witness statement against her to a British magazine, upping the stakes in a key court appeal.

The Mail on Sunday was sued by the Duchess of Sussex for infringing on her privacy and copyright by publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, pleading with him to stop talking to the media.

In February, she won a resounding victory and issued a jubilant statement condemning the newspaper’s “illegal and demeaning tactics.”

The tabloid, on the other hand, has filed an appeal, claiming that she meant for the letter to be made public as part of a media plan at a time when royal protocol prevented her from commenting publicly.

The Mail on Sunday has now petitioned the Court of Appeal in London to allow a witness statement from her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, to be admitted as evidence.

In October 2018, the Texas-born former staffer sent a now-famous email accusing Meghan of bullying two of her PAs out of Kensington Palace and expressing concern about a third.

The stakes were already high because a win for the tabloid would mean a trial in which Meghan would have to testify and hand over private documents.

In their filing to the court, her own lawyers stated that it would result in more invasions of her privacy.

Knauf’s intervention, on the other hand, adds another layer because it addresses an issue that has previously caused Meghan to cry into her pillow, according to Prince Harry.

The ex-2018 aide’s email was leaked to The Times in the United Kingdom, and it was released just days before the couple’s explosive Oprah Winfrey appearance, in which the duchess accused the palace of leaking false tales about her to the media.

If the judges allow it, Knauf’s evidence will contradict Meghan’s, according to the attorneys for the Mail on Sunday.

According to a court filing obtained by The Washington Newsday, “[The Mail on Sunday] will rely on Mr Knauf’s recent witness statement as evidence that [Meghan] considered it at least a serious possibility that the letter would be made public by her father and crafted the letter specifically with that possibility in mind if permission is granted by the Court of Appeal to introduce it.

