Meghan Markle’s Father Reacted to Her Story of a Difficult Childhood.

Following her tale of growing up “on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler,” Meghan Markle’s father claims she ate at “the greatest restaurants in town.”

In a letter to Congress, the Duchess of Sussex described a childhood marked by financial hardships, writing, “Even at five bucks, eating out was something extraordinary, and I felt lucky.”

Thomas Markle, on the other hand, retorted that the duchess did not just eat from the salad bar, but also dined at top Los Angeles restaurants.

“She’s never, ever, ever had to worry about anything like that in her life,” he told The Sun in the United Kingdom.

“We’d go to the greatest restaurants in town, and Sizzler would be the most convenient.”

“We never had to scrounge for money and could just go to the salad bar.” She ate from the salad bar, but she also ate a meal.” Meghan’s own description of her upbringing in her letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer contrasts sharply with Markle Sr’s views.

“I grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler—it may have cost less back then (to be honest, I can’t recall), but what I do remember is the feeling: I understood how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at $5, eating out was a special treat, and I felt lucky,” Meghan wrote.

“And when my troop went out to dinner for a major celebration when I was a Girl Scout, it was back to that same salad bar or The Old Spaghetti Factory—because that’s what those families could afford to do as well.”

Meghan’s father’s intervention is the latest in a series of fights between the two over Meghan’s upbringing and finances.

A prior feud centered on how she paid for education, with Markle Sr claiming he took on major debt to help her.

Meghan, who went to a private Catholic school (Immaculate Heart in Los Angeles), emphasized her involvement in a work-study program while explaining how she paid for her education at Northwestern University.

“It was via scholarships, financial aid programs, and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly toward my tuition…that I was able to attend university,” Meghan told the University of South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, during a royal trip in 2018.

Years later, in a court filing, This is a condensed version of the information.