Meghan Markle’s father has been dubbed a “deadbeat dad” following the latest attack on the Duchess of Sussex.

Following a TV interview in which he accused his daughter of disowning her family, Meghan Markle’s father has suffered anger.

Meghan began speaking to Thomas Markle again after an author accused him of “gaslighting” his daughter over his vow to appear on television every month.

Markle Sr. claimed that Meghan’s half-siblings Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle had requested him to stop communicating to them, but he couldn’t.

“I’ve made it quite clear that until I hear from her, until she speaks to me, I will continue to do this,” the 77-year-old told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“If I can get it through, I’ll do a show for at least a month, and sooner or later she’ll start talking to me.” This is a little too infantile; it’s a little stupid; it’s time to talk to each other; we’re family.” In the United Kingdom, supporters of the duchess accused him of emotional coercion.

“Thomas Markle must be severely broke…again,” Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a famous anti-racism activist in the United Kingdom, remarked. What a scumbag father that preys on his child for financial gain and attention. Shameless. Please learn from Doria. Meghan Markle is correct in excluding him from her children’s lives.

“#GMB must be desperate for a ratings boost—she isn’t newsworthy.”

Piers Morgan was challenged on Good Morning Britain by Mos-Shogbamimu after he accused Meghan of lying in an Oprah Winfrey interview.

Morgan walked off set after Alex Beresford, an infrequent presenter on the show, criticized the viewpoint.

"I don't understand Thomas Markle's motivation?" he remarked on Tuesday. He claims he wants to reconcile with his daughter, and I'm sure he does, but every time he gives an interview, he slates her and'reveals' something new, then expects Meghan to let him back in. So far, it hasn't worked." "I see #GMB is," Claire Allan, an author from Northern Ireland, commented.