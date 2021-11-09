Meghan Markle’s Attorneys Explain How Her Privacy Is at Risk in a High-Stakes Court Case.

According to a court filing, Meghan Markle’s privacy would be violated if a British tabloid wins its appeal over a letter she gave her father.

The Mail on Sunday was sued by the Duchess of Sussex after it published a letter she wrote to her father after the royal wedding in 2018.

Meghan pleaded with Thomas Markle to refrain from speaking to the press about her. He kept the five-page handwritten note hidden for months.

In February 2019, a group of her pals spoke to People anonymously, defending the duchess against the British press. They brought up the letter during their criticism of her father.

He subsequently gave the letter to the Mail on Sunday, which published it alongside an interview in which he described the letter as a knife through his heart.

The tabloid published significant excerpts, causing Meghan to file a privacy lawsuit and launching a tumultuous legal battle in which the publication forced her to divulge papers, including private text messages from the time of Thomas Markle’s heart attack.

The case was won by the duchess in February, but the publication appealed the decision. If she is successful, she will be forced to testify and hand over more records at a trial.

“[The Mail on Sunday’s] conduct of the litigation is not only needlessly expensive and attritional but intrusive—in particular in its attempts to force her to open up further aspects of her private and personal life and that of her friends,” Meghan’s lawyers wrote in a filing seen by The Washington Newsday.

“To allow the defense to go to trial would only have facilitated further invasions of [Meghan’s] privacy, all stemming from [The Mail on Sunday’s] publication of a private and deeply personal letter, while giving [The Mail on Sunday] the opportunity to profit handsomely from the media circus that would inevitably result,” the statement continued.

The newspaper contended in court that Meghan’s friends misrepresented the substance of the letter in their People interviews, allowing the publication of the letter to correct the record.

They also speculated that Meghan wrote the letter knowing that Markle Sr. would likely leak it to the media as part of a public relations campaign at a time when the palace’s “never explain, never complain” policy would prevent her from openly expressing her opinions.

“This was in truth,” Meghan’s lawyer writes in a court document. This is a condensed version of the information.