Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday video was mocked by a TV host, infuriating fans.

Meghan Markle’s plea for mentors to assist women re-enter the workforce was mocked on an Australian television show, causing outrage among her admirers.

The Duchess of Sussex was “too cheery,” according to Karl Stefanovic and Sophie Walsh of Today on Channel 9, and her husband Prince Harry had “lost the plot.”

Meghan launched a programme inviting mentors to volunteer 40 minutes of their time to help a lady go back into work on her 40th birthday, prompting the broadside.

The program aims to help women who have been displaced from the labor market due to the coronavirus. According to a CBS News article from February, the condition affects 3 million women in the United States.

To promote the idea, Meghan and actress Melissa McCarthy made a lighthearted video, but Stefanovic and Walsh were underwhelmed.

“I love that she’s lecturing people about coming back to work when she resigned her job as a royal after less than two years,” Walsh told Today viewers.

“And to have that dog’s life, just lying there in front of the fire that isn’t on, on a pillow,” Stefanovic remarked.

The beagle, named Guy, was then proposed to be stuffed by a channel reporter, prompting Stefanovic to inquire, “Why doesn’t she talk normally?”

“To harness the woman’s mobility as she works back…” he said, imitating Meghan’s Californian accent. “Come on!” I exclaim.

To commemorate her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle has released a new video.

Walsh went on to say that Meghan looked “too happy,” before implying that “Harry’s lost the plot.”

Fans of the couple, who have a two-month-old daughter named Lilibet Diana, have retaliated on Twitter.

“The video was amazing, humorous, mocking the English, and her 40×40 effort is extremely clever,” one follower remarked. Karl, on the other hand, disgusts me with his shenanigans! And whatever that woman sitting next to him is, the Sussexes left the UK because of people like her. However, they are thriving and content!”

“Karl Stefanovic & Sophie Walsh Are nasty, bottom feeding, prime morning TROLLS #Hypocrites #9Today,” another irate viewer wrote.

"I believe that the rather d*m today show host who accused Meghan of quitting her job is the rather d*m today show host who accused Meghan of quitting her job," a third Twitter post said.