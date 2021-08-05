Meghan Markle’s 40th Birthday Video Reveals Her Luxurious Office in Her $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle flaunted her Montecito mansion’s immaculately organized office in a 40th birthday video appealing for mentors to help women get back to work.

The Duchess of Sussex is asking people all over the world to volunteer for 40 minutes to aid a woman who has lost her job owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

She has enlisted the help of celebrities such as Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, author Deepak Chopra, professor Ibram X. Kendi, feminist Gloria Steinem, and Sophie Grgoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for the project.

“I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I’ve asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kick off a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reentering the workforce,” Meghan said in a statement on her website.

She also gave viewers a glimpse inside her $14 million property in Montecito, Santa Barbara, in a lighthearted call-to-arms video broadcast on Wednesday.

At a massive wood desk packed with piles of Melissa McCarthy’s children’s book The Bench, which was released in June, Meghan made a video conference with her.

She had tea and biscuits on a tray, implying that she had not fully abandoned all things English since leaving the United Kingdom.

Dog that has been rescued In the backdrop, Guy rests on his own cushion, with a Hermes blanket spread over a chair and a bouquet of white flowers in a vase that precisely fit the aesthetic.

Despite the video’s many nods to royal life, the setting is vastly different from the royal residences where Prince Harry grew up.

The color choice for Meghan and Harry is bright and airy, with a basic carpet and an uncluttered overall feel.

The apartments of Queen Elizabeth II, on the other hand, feature ornate carpets and other artifacts adorning the walls.

In February, photographs of a member of the royal family watching Scotland play rugby drew a lot of attention.

Fans were horrified to see how untidy Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park residence in Gloucestershire was, prompting public outcry.

