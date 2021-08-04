Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday is celebrated while fans raise $46,000 for charity.

Meghan Markle turns 40 on Wednesday, and her admirers have collected more than $46,000 for a menstrual health organization.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates the occasion two months after giving birth to her second child, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

It follows a busy year in which she released her first children’s book, The Bench, accused the royal family of racism in a shocking CBS prime time special, and struck Netflix and Spotify deals with Prince Harry.

Her Sussex Squad fans, on the other hand, have been busy raising more than $46,000 for the Myna Mahila Foundation, which assists girls in India deal with menstruation.

“As we approach Meghan’s 40th birthday, the sussexsquad would like to celebrate the event with girls & women empowerment, a cause that she has been very passionate & vocal about since she was a child,” the fundraising website states.

“Meghan has long been passionate about women’s health and eradicating the stigmas associated with menstruation. Suhani Jalota, the founder of the Myna Mahila Foundation, was the first activist she met and heard in 2016.

“When Meghan Markle went to India in 2017, she spent a lot of time talking to women about how to bring menstrual health supplies to slums and how to keep girls from missing school because of their periods. She also had the opportunity to see the foundation’s plant during that trip.

“In 2018, Myna Mahila Foundation was chosen as one of seven charities to receive donations in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It is our delight to honor Meghan with a fundraising on her 40th birthday by choosing this organization to receive donations in celebration of her special day!”

The amount raised is slightly less than the $55,000 raised in 2020 for the African education charity Camfed by her followers.

Meghan celebrated her birthday last year after a miscarriage in July 2020, which was a terrible time for her.

She was also in the midst of a tumultuous legal battle with the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter to her father in the British tabloid.

However, she has now won a decisive victory over the newspaper in the High Court of London on the issues of privacy and copyright.

In. This is a condensed version of the information.