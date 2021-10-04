Meghan Markle wept at Prince Harry’s funeral flowers for ‘Mummy’ when she was 16 years old—Author.

According to a respected author, Meghan Markle cried while watching Princess Diana’s burial as a 16-year-old after reading Prince Harry’s speech to “mummy.”

According to Andrew Morten, the Duchess of Sussex watched Princess Diana’s coffin being carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral from America with her teenage pals.

She was also moved to tears when she saw a letter from Prince Harry and Prince William addressed to “Mummy” among the white floral tributes.

The former royal correspondent penned Diana: Her True Story, the most famous biography of the princess, which first revealed Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla in 1992.

Diana aided his book covertly by transporting tape recorded admissions out of Kensington Palace via a friend.

“Tears coursed down the cheeks of 16-year-old Meghan Markle and her pals as they watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, and never more so than at the tragic moment when the cameras zoomed in on the Royal coffin,” Morton wrote in a piece for the Mail on Sunday.

“There, perched amid the white flowers, was an envelope with the single word ‘Mummy’ inscribed on it—Prince Harry’s final note to his mother, who had passed away.

“It was an unfathomable tragedy to Meghan and her classmates: how could a dazzling humanitarian in her prime perish in the terrible monotony of a car accident?”

Meghan and her friend Suzy Ardakani, according to Morton, studied old films of Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.

The book about Ardakani’s future mother-in-law was sent to the duchess Morton by Ardakani’s mother.

According to the author, Diana is a bigger part of Meghan’s adult life than she is in her childhood.

“Not a day went by without a reference, a memory, or a decision that tied in some way to Harry’s late mother as the Sussexes launched on their own journey through Royal life,” he wrote. In their marriage, Diana was the third wheel.”

Meghan and Diana share a number of similarities, including their encounters with the coldness of palace life, according to Morton.

Following a wave of negative media attention, Meghan told Oprah she had suicidal thoughts while working as a royal, but was told she couldn’t go to a mental facility because it would make the British monarchy appear terrible.

Morton’s book, published in 1992, showed how Diana. This is a condensed version of the information.