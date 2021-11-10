Meghan Markle reveals royal pressure on Prince Harry as a result of her father’s attacks.

Senior royals are putting pressure on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims, and she wants her father’s attacks to stop.

A mystery royal called the Duchess of Sussex regarding an interview Thomas Markle made to The Mail on Sunday, she told a London court.

Meghan claimed in a 20-page witness statement that the family only grew concerned when he turned his guns away from her and at the monarchy as a whole.

The extraordinary claims resemble Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they began a public guessing game about the identity of a mysterious racist royal.

Meghan spoke in front of the Court of Appeal, saying: “With the help of my husband and [Jason Knauf], our Communications Secretary, I had privately suffered the media barrage surrounding my father.

“But it wasn’t until my father started criticizing the Royal Family (including in a lengthy interview published by [The Mail on Sunday] on July 28, 2018) that senior members of the family and their advisers expressed their concern about the public attacks and expressed their desire to see them stopped.

“I was particularly aware of this because I had recently married into the family and was eager to impress them.

“It is true that the situation was placing enormous pressure on my husband (both externally and by his family), and I felt strongly that I needed to do something about it (as I stated in my texts to Mr. Knauf).

“Even if my attempt to prevent my father from speaking to the media failed, I believed that at the very least, my husband would be able to tell his family that I had done everything I could to prevent it.”

In the first week of August 2018, Meghan explained how she and Prince Harry were on their way to visit with an undisclosed senior royal when she received a phone call from another family member.

In a statement obtained by The Washington Newsday, the duchess said: “I was told that Senior Member A was on the phone and wanted to talk with me while my husband and I were sitting with Senior Member B.

“In the presence of Senior Member B and, the phone was passed to me, and we had a talk regarding the matter. This is a condensed version of the information.