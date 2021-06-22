Meghan Markle has appeared in 15 TV shows and films.

Meghan Markle’s acting career may appear to be a long way off four years after her engagement to Prince Harry, but these 15 films and TV episodes serve as a lasting memorial.

The Duchess of Sussex is a philanthropist, feminist, mother, and princess, but she was also, at least on film, a serial killer.

Meghan has had a varied career as a Hollywood star, ranging from Suits to CSI: Miami to her starring debut as a youngster in Married with Children.

Suits

The duchess was best known for her role as Rachel Zane, a paralegal on the TV show Suits.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays her on-screen lover Mike Ross, is also a partner at legal firm Pearson Hardman.

Meghan moved to Toronto, Canada, for her role in the show, where she met a new high crust social group, including Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Meghan got close to the actors, with many of them attending her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Her fake father was Wendell Pierce, who played Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire, and she had an on-screen wedding.

With Children and Married (1995)

According to IMDB, the duchess made her acting debut at the age of 14 in the film Married With Children, in which she played a “Student Sitting on Stage.”

Her father, Thomas Markle, worked as a lighting director on the show, and she has previously stated that she used to go down to the set every day after school.

“I was on the set of Married with Children every day after school for 10 years,” she told Esquire in 2013. “It’s a really strange and perverted environment for a little girl in a Catholic school uniform to grow up.”

“My father would often remark to me, ‘Meg, why don’t you go help with the craft services room over there?’ For your 11-year-old eyes, this is a tad off-color’.”

CSI: Miami is a crime-solving show set in Miami (2010)

Meghan appeared in one episode of CSI: Miami in 2010, titled “Backfire,” as Officer Leah Montoya.

The detectives try to figure out what caused a tragic house fire, but the plot twists when Detective Calleigh Duquesne utilizes a coma-induced coma. This is a condensed version of the information.