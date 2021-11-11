Meghan Markle, echoing Diana, claims that her mother was endangered by paparazzi while driving.

Meghan Markle, echoing Princess Diana, was concerned for her mother’s safety as she was pursued by “egregious” paparazzi.

In 2018, the Duchess of Sussex requested a meeting with her then-press secretary to discuss Doria Ragland’s “unsafe” feeling, according to court records.

Her concerns arose days after an article in The Daily Mail online on November 5, 2018, included photographs of her mother walking two dogs in Los Angeles.

Meghan was compelled to apologize for deceiving a judge about what she knew about her staff’s participation with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom at London’s Court of Appeal.

The duchess’ lawyers earlier stated in court that she “does not know if, and to what extent, the Communications Team was involved in providing information for the book.”

However, her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, said that she handed him extensive briefing notes with information to pass on to journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in a cache of emails and texts.

Prince Harry was very enthusiastic about working with the duo, to the extent that he hinted that he would speak to them directly at one time.

The duchess, on the other hand, has recently told the court that she was more concerned about Ragland during early conversations regarding the book.

In a witness statement obtained by The Washington Newsday, Meghan stated: “The whole wording of the email reveals that it is primarily about my concerns for my mother’s safety.

“These were sparked by paparazzi chasing her, stalking her at her home and work, and jeopardizing her safety when she was driving,” says the source.

On November 12, 2018, Meghan contacted Knauf, who had accused her of bullying two PAs just a month before, an email expressing her concern for Ragland’s safety.

It said: “I hope everything is okay with you—I intended to contact you this weekend to set up a time to speak this week, but I awoke to some sobering texts from my mother informing me that she feels frightened.

"As a result, I'm feeling a stronger sense of urgency to meet with you. Do you have any time this afternoon to talk?" I'd want to debrief a few things and talk about Omid Scobie's book (and.