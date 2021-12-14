Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t on the list of 2021’s “Most Admired” people.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s allegations of racism within the royal family did not earn them a spot on a list of the “most admired” persons in 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey made international headlines and garnered around 50 million viewers in the first two days of airing in March 2021.

Despite their large popularity, they did not make pollster YouGov’s ranking of the most admired 20 men and 20 women in 2021.

Only one member of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II, made the cut, coming in third place, two positions behind Michelle Obama and one point ahead of Oprah.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nominated to Time’s list of the most influential people in 2021, but Elon Musk, the magazine’s person of the year, took the top slot.

Meghan told Oprah about a prejudiced royal who showed concern about the skin color of her unborn child.

The duchess also stated she was suicidal while working as a royal and that the palace informed her she couldn’t go to a psychiatric hospital because it would be embarrassing for the monarchy.

The CBS prime time special sparked a tidal wave of reaction on both sides of the Atlantic, but the worldwide discourse had an unpredictably negative impact on public opinion.

Rather than converting Britons to Meghan and Harry’s side, the British public appeared to turn against them, with the couple’s favorability ratings plummeting to their lowest point in history.

At the same time, other royals appeared to be unconcerned about the claims leveled against them in the public eye.

The British press began a typical counter-offensive against the pair, but there were evidence months later that the rest of the globe had moved on as well.

During the conversation, Prince Charles’ son accused him of financially cutting the couple off after they left the throne.

That didn’t stop Charles from taking center stage at the COP26 climate change conference, where he exchanged warm words with US President Barack Obama.

“We need you desperately, I am not just saying,” Joe Biden told the future king in November. That’s how you got the whole thing going. This is a condensed version of the information.