Megan Thee Stallion fans have allegedly threatened DeAnna Lorraine’s life.

DeAnna Lorraine, a former congressional candidate, claims she has gotten death threats from Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj fans after criticizing their music.

Lorraine, who ran unsuccessfully for Nancy Pelosi’s seat in California’s 12th congressional district in August 2020, was one of a slew of conservatives who spoke out against Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s song “WAP” shortly after its release.

“Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just pushed the entire female gender back by 100 years with their nasty & horrible ‘WAP’ song,” she tweeted on her now-suspended Twitter account.

“Keep in mind that Bernie Sanders campaigned alongside Cardi B. “She was described as a role model by Kamala Harris,” she continued. “This filth and depravity is supported by the Democrats!”

Lorraine also revealed in a new interview with TMZ released on Wednesday, “I have the whole army of Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B [fans]chasing me.” “Thousands of text messages, phone calls, emails, Instagram messages—you name it—are coming after me, asking me to kill myself, jump off a cliff, and that I’m this horrible bigot.”

“I received so many different texts threatening to kill me; they were on their way to my house and knew my address. In fact, I still receive a lot of those messages.”

She said, “I feel threatened.” “I’m afraid they’re going to come after me or that they’re going to find my address and kill me or do something horrific to me.” That’s unfortunate because I’m trying to help these people see that they can be more than just their WAP.

“I’m attempting to persuade them that there is a positive way to succeed in society that does not entail selling your body on the streets for money.” But it doesn’t matter to them; they’ll listen to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion regardless.

“And that’s not going to stop me from standing up for what I believe in, which is that this music is garbage and we need to do better for our youth. For the sake of our civilization, we must do better.”

