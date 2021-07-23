Megan Suri’s age, Instagram, and career as a cast member of “Never Have I Ever”

Megan Suri is one of the many new cast members in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever season 2. She joined Gigi Hadid, Common, Lee Rodriguez, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar, P.J. Byrne, and Ranjita Chakravarty in the universe of Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Megan Suri’s age, Instagram, career, and other information are all available on this page.

Megan Suri, who is she?

Megan Suri (Aneesa Qureshi) is a 22-year-old actress who plays Aneesa Qureshi in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Aneesa is a new student at Sherman Oaks High School who rapidly draws Devi’s ex-boyfriend Ben’s attention (Jaren Lewison).

Devi’s love triangle with Ben and her high-school crush Paxton has her trapped in the midst (Darren Barnet).

Suri told J-14 that she was for Team Paxton “only so Devi stays with him,” and that she wanted Aneesa to have Ben all to herself.

“Honestly, in season two, I have to go with Team Paxton,” she said.

“Not because of Paxton, but because Davi selected herself and Paxton happened to show up. It wasn’t like Devi’s first season, when she was running after Paxton, hoping he’d give her a chance. For that reason, Team Paxton.”

Megan Suri’s account on Instagram

Megan Suri can be found on Instagram as @megansuri.

A brief glance at her Instagram account reveals that she enjoys taking selfies and sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her work.

Suri shared a screenshot of the Deadline story breaking the news on Instagram in November 2020 to celebrate joining the cast of Never Have I Ever. The image was captioned by her as follows: “IT’S THE BEST WAY FOR ME TO END THIS CRAZY YEAR.”

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the incredible cast and crew of @neverhaveiever for season 2 – and for you all to meet Aneesa!” I’m immediately overwhelmed by affection and appreciative to everyone who has helped make this possible.

“Also, hey people, dreams DO come true; don’t give up on them, no matter how insane they seem!!! #NeverHaveIEver.”

