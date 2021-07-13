Megan Fox talks about the ‘Hell’ of drinking hallucinogenic tea with Machine Gun. Kelly

Megan Fox has said that she and her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, once traveled to Costa Rica to drink ayahuasca in a “appropriate context.”

The actress, 35, said she went to “hell for a lifetime” after she and her musician beau, 31, drank the psychotropic tea, which is used as a ceremonial medicine and can create hallucinations.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, I recounted the story. “So we traveled to Costa Rica to drink ayahuasca in a right atmosphere, with indigenous people,” she told guest presenter Arsenio Hall, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“So I was expecting it was going to be like glamping, like a five-star experience,” she said. “But when you arrive, you realize you’re in the middle of the jungle, and you won’t be able to eat until after 1 p.m.

“To acquire water, you have to walk a long way, and you can’t shower since they’re in a drought. It wasn’t glamorous, and it’s all part of the process of making you vulnerable, so you surrender to the experience.”

According to Fox, the couple’s situation became far less glamorous when they and “20 other strangers” lined up to induce vomiting.

“You all line up at the edge of the rainforest, over this strange fence, and you go three by three and sip lemongrass tea until you, not of your own desire, just vomit everything out of your body,” the Transformers star explained. And you have to vomit a specific amount before they allow you rejoin the rest of the group, so you’re basically cheering them on as they throw up.”

Despite the couple’s apprehensions about taking part in that part of the festivities, Fox told Hall that it ended up being “such a good bonding moment,” as it helped them “get ready to go into the ceremony that night,” devoid of any vanity.

The ritual itself, according to Fox, lasted three nights and was “very emotional.”

“Everyone’s journey is different, but I went to Hell for eternity on the second night,” she explained. “Just knowing there is no beginning, medium, or end is torment in and of itself. So you’ve had a genuine ego death.”

