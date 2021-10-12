Megan Fox Explains Body Dysmorphia and How She Deals With Insecurities.

In an interview with British GQ, Megan Fox discussed her body issues.

Fox talked on managing her recent media re-evaluation after being branded as a sex symbol in the 2000s in a joint interview with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Despite being viewed as a beauty pin-up by many, she stated: “We may say to ourselves, “That person is so gorgeous.” ‘It must be so simple for them.’ They probably don’t think that about themselves.

“I suffer from bodily dysmorphia. I’m plagued by severe insecurities.” This is everything you need to know about the illness and how to assist friends or family members who are suffering from it.

What Is Body Dysmorphia and How Does It Affect You?

Body dysmorphic disorder is another name for body dysmorphia (BDD).

It’s a mental health problem in which a person’s body image causes them distress.

This might manifest as a laser-like attention on defects that may go unnoticed by others, according to psychologist Michelle Ruth of The Washington Newsday.

