Meet the World’s Tallest Fashion Model, with Legs Longer Than a Fourth-Grade Student.

Rentsenkhorloo Bud has a hard time finding clothing that fits her 53-inch legs. She knocks her head on doorways and can’t seem to find shoes big enough for her feet anywhere in Asia.

After years of abuse about her gangly legs, the Mongolian native, who stands 6’9″, says she’s finally body-positive. After all, the 29-year-old is now a successful fashion model.

Renny Rentsenkhorloo, as she is known among her friends, currently lives and works in the United States. Her height was inherited from her 6’10” father and 6’1″ mother, she said Zenger.

And her legs are still growing: she claims she could surpass the 17-year-old Texan with the world’s longest female appendages, according to Guinness World Records.

However, she is already taller than photographers and has difficulty finding shoes — or anything off-the-rack that suits her legs. “My shoe size is US 13, and there are no shoes in Asia, including Mongolia and Korea,” she explained.

Bud claims that the bullying she endured as a child aided her eventual career as a model.

“I used to feel so horrible about my height when I was younger,” Bud added. “Some people made me feel uneasy, but lately it appears like I’m recognized as more unique, which is why I’m feeling so good.”

Her large legs eventually grew more comfortable to her. She has now adopted a body-positive attitude.

“A lot of people have asked me if I’m a model, and I love it when they do,” she remarked. “Being tall is attractive, because it allows you to stand out from the crowd.”

Bud also encounters issues when traveling in public areas. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the doorways, saying, “The doorways are extremely short for me.” “I despise slamming my head into doorways.”

Ekaterina Lisina, a Russian model, previously held the Guinness World Record for having 52-inch-long legs. Lisina is also the world’s tallest professional model, standing at 205.16 cm from heel to crown, according to Guinness. That makes her unofficially shorter than Bud at 6 feet, 8.77 inches.

In the 2021 Guinness Book of World Records, Maci Currin, a 17-year-old from Texas, broke Lisina’s record for the world’s longest legs for a girl, with legs reaching 53.255 inches.

Bud claims that a certificate isn’t necessary to remind her of the virtue of being unique.

