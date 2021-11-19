Meet the ‘The Great’ Season 2 Cast and Characters.

In The Great Season 2, Russia is on the verge of civil war after Catherine (Elle Fanning) took the risky step of staging a coup against her husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult), in the Season 1 finale.

Thankfully, the majority of Russia’s elite (RIP Leo) escaped the uprising’s bloodbath and will be joined at court in Season 2 by some new faces.

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great

Catherine, Peter III’s ambitious and power-hungry wife, is played by Golden Globe contender Elle Fanning.

Catherine organized a coup against her husband at the end of Season 1, and Season 2 will see her ascend to the throne and become known as “Catherine the Great” in Russian history.

Catherine’s trip in Season 2 is “extremely stressful,” according to Fanning, according to The Washington Newsday.

“It’s actually a very difficult moment for Catherine because she’s trying to get a lot done, and now that she has the power and she got what she wanted, she’s kind of like ‘now how can I utilize it?'” she stated. ‘Will I be able to alter this country, or will they simply refuse to change?’ So there’s a lot of pushing and pulling as she tries to figure out what her court will look like while pregnant and dealing with Peter.” Nicholas Hoult as Peter Nicholas Hoult, who played Peter III in Mad Max: Fury Road, reprises his role as Catherine’s rash and obnoxious husband in The Great Season 2.

In Season 2, Peter has accepted defeat and stands by as his wife, with whom he has fallen deeply in love, ascends to the kingdom.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Hoult said that in Season 2, Peter will strive to be a “better person.”

“It’s intriguing for Peter because he loses the empire and fails in many respects, but I believe he finds that liberating to a degree, and he tries to reform and become a better person as a result,” he said.

"He's really pleased to become a parent; it's a significant deal to have an heir and secure Peter's bloodline, so that's a big deal, and also."