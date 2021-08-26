Meet the Residents of ‘Cape Fear’ in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Episode 1 Recap.

The tenth season of American Horror Story has begun with “Double Feature,” which divides the story into two parts: “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.”

“Red Tide,” the first installment in Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series, follows a failing writer and his family as they relocate to Cape Cod for three months in the hopes of finding inspiration.

In the first episode, titled “Cape Fear,” Harry Gardner (Finn Wittrock) is at his wits’ end, fighting the blank page and finding no relief from the strain he is under to finish his pilot for a new show.

To make amends, Harry, his wife Doris (Lily Rabe), and their daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) travel to the seaside resort, with Doris, who is heavily pregnant, wanting to start her new job as a decorator by sprucing up the property they’ll be living in.

Things aren’t quite as they appear in Provincetown, where animals have their throats ripped out and sinister monsters called as Pale People prowl the seaside town hunting for new victims.

When Harry and his family first arrive at their new home, Alma observes that it looks like the kind of place that might be haunted, which bodes well for them because viewers are familiar with how it has played out in the past.

The creatures are hiding outside rather than within the property in “Murder House,” and the family becomes a target for the Pale People almost as soon as they arrive.

The hissing creatures resemble Nosferatu more than Ariel, but they’re nonetheless horrifying, even if Harry, Doris, and Alma manage to avoid them throughout the episode.

Something is certainly going on in Provincetown, as some properties have red lights that turn on at night, which the Gardners don’t have, which could explain how they’ve unintentionally become a target.

“Cape Fear” spends a lot of time establishing the many characters who will play a role throughout the plot, rather than going all out with the scary events.

Alumnus of AHS With her portrayal as TB Karen, Sarah Paulson adds a lot of the fear aspect, as she ominously reminds Harry many times that he needs to “get.” This is a condensed version of the information.