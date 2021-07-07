Meet the New ‘GG’ Cast and Characters in the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Cast List

The Gossip Girl revival will air on HBO Max on July 8th. It’s been nine years since The CW’s first Gossip Girl series concluded and the identity of Gossip Girl was revealed. Constance Billard, an elite private school, will be revisited in the revival of the pop culture classic.

There are new pupils, and Gossip Girl, the original blogger, has returned with a brand new platform to carry out her social surveillance. Kristen Bell will reprise her role as Gossip Girl’s voice, but the original cast will not appear in the revived series. This page contains all of the information you need regarding the new cast of the series.

Who is in the Gossip Girl Reboot’s cast? Jordan Alexander—Julien Calloway

Julien Calloway, the most popular girl at Constance Billard High School, is played by Jordan Alexander.

Alexander told the Herald Sun that her character is absorbing Serena Van der Woodsen’s (Blake Lively) spirit from the first Gossip Girl series: “She knows the kind of power that she possesses and she absolutely leverages that to create an image.” That’s what she’s showing, and it’s working for her.”

Alexander is a musician and actress who has opened for Kehlani and collaborated with Carly Rae Jepsen.

Sacred Lies and Unbury the Biscuit are among her acting credits.

Eli Brown (Obie)

In the Gossip Girl revival, Eli Brown of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists plays Otto ‘Obi’ Bergmann IV.

Obie is thought to be a mash-up of the original series’ Dan (Penn Badgley) and Nate (Chace Crawford). His intentions are genuine, and he has a decent heart, yet many of his behaviors are self-destructive.

Brown may also be seen in the films Run Hide Fight, Spinning Out, and Wrath of Man.

Thomas Doherty—Max Wolfe

In the Gossip Girl revival, Thomas Doherty, a Scottish actor and singer, plays Max Wolfe.

Max, dubbed the “new Chuck Bass,” is not just the show’s new star, but also a polyamorous pansexual who attracts Audrey’s (Emily Alyn Lind), her boyfriend Aki (Evan Mock), and even his male teacher’s attention.

Max is described as a “debonair man about town” and a “habitual pleasure seeker” in a teaser on the official Gossip Girl Instagram.

Doherty, 26, is most known for his roles in Disney’s The Lodge and the Descendants film franchise as Sean Matthews and Harry Hook, respectively.

