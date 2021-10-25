Meet the New Cast of HBO’s ‘Love Life’ Season 2.

Love Life is an HBO anthology series that follows the relationships of a single character over time. Darby was played by Anna Kendrick in the first season, and the show focused on how her various relationships in her life have influenced her.

From October 28, the second season of Love Life will be available on HBO and HBO Max, with Marcus (William Jackson Harper) at the center of the story.

With him comes a totally new cast, though Kendrick does make a brief appearance in the opening episode.

The Washington Newsday goes down the new cast members that will be joining the show before it premieres.

Season 2 Stars of “Love Life”

The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper stars as Marcus Watkins in the second season, who begins the show fresh off of a long-term relationship with “The One,” or so he thought.

Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, as well as Keith David, who will serve as the season’s narrator, accompany him.

