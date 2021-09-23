Meet the New Cast and Characters of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’

Organized Crime on Law & Order Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his crew will go undercover in New York City in Season 2 to take down an Eastern European organized crime network. The 23-episode second season introduces some new characters, including a drug lord and a new sergeant on the scene.

This page offers everything you need to know about Law & Order: Organized Crime’s new cast and characters.

Meet the Cast and Characters of the New ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Vinnie Jones — Albi Briscu

Albi Briscu, an Eastern European gangster, is played by Vinnie Jones.

Detective Elliot Stabler and members of the Organized Crime Bureau go undercover to infiltrate Briscu’s network in the second season.

Jones is a former professional footballer and a British actor, producer, singer, and broadcaster.

Jones has played villains in various films and television shows since retiring from soccer in 1998, notably Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, Sebastian Moran in Elementary, and Brick in Arrow.

Lolita Davidovich’s Flutura Briscu

Flutura Briscu, Albi’s wife, is played by Lolita Davidovich in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Davidovich is most recognized for her prominent appearances in the films Raising Cain, Play It to the Bone, and Cobb, among others.

Ron Cephas Jones — Congressman Leon Kilbride

Congressman Leon Kilbride, a politician who looks to have ties to the powerful Wheatley family from Season 1, is played by Ron Cephas Jones.

Cephas Jones is best known for his role as William Hill in This Is Us, for which he was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards in a row and won twice for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2020.

Truth Be Told, Mr. Robot, and Luke Cage are among his other well-known credits.

Mykelti Williamson — Preston Webb

Preston Webb, a deadly drug lord in New York City, is played by Mykelti Williamson.

Williamson is most known for reprising his role as Gabriel Maxson in Denzel Washington’s critically acclaimed film adaptation of August Wilson’s play Fences, which he played on Broadway in 2010.

Forrest Gump, Ali, and Justified are among his other well-known roles.

Guillermo Daz as Sergeant Bill Brewster

Sergeant Bill Brewster, the sergeant of a Narcotics task group and the former boss of Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), is played by Guillermo Daz.

Daz is a well-known actor who has been in a number of films. This is a condensed version of the information.