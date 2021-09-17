Meet the New Cast and Characters in Season 3 of ‘Sex Education.’

Sex Education Season 3 is now available on Netflix to stream and download. The children of Moordale have entered their senior year of high school in the most recent series, but things are looking a little different.

On campus, there is a new headteacher who will stop at nothing to change Moordale’s reputation as the “Sex School,” and some new pupils who oppose everything Headmistress Hope believes in. A Harry Potter veteran also makes an appearance.

This page contains everything you need to know about Sex Education Season 3’s new cast and characters.

Meet the Season 3 Cast and Characters of ‘Sex Education’

Hope Haddon, Headmistress — Jemima Kirke

Hope Haddon, the new headteacher of Moordale, is played by Jemima Kirke.

Hope, a former Moordale student, has been tasked with cleaning up the school’s image, and she plans to accomplish it by instituting uniforms, harsher restrictions, and a limited sex education program.

The kids initially believe she is “cool,” but as her adjustments take effect, they realize they are not only restricting, but also harmful to their lifestyles.

Kirke is an English-American artist, actress, and filmmaker best known for her role in the HBO series Girls as Jessa Johansson.

In the upcoming Hulu series Conversations with Friends, she will play Melissa.

Jason Isaacs — Peter Groff

Following his separation with Maureen, Michael Groff (played by Alistair Petrie) has been staying with his more successful older brother, played by Jason Isaacs (Samantha Spiro).

Throughout the series, we learn that Peter was their father’s favorite and even played a part in Michael’s childhood bullying.

Isaacs is most recognized for his performance in the Harry Potter film series as Lucius Malfoy. He most recently appeared in The Death of Stalin as Georgy Zhukov and The OA as Hap Percy.

Dua Saleh — Cal

Cal is played by Dua Saleh, a non-binary student who has a direct conflict with Hope. Cal is particularly opposed to Hope’s attempt to implement gender segregation, as well as the backwards sex education curriculum and the school uniform.

Cal also develops a strong bond with Jackson, Moordale’s former head boy (Kedar Williams-Stirling).

Saleh is a Sudanese-American singer, composer, and poet who is also non-binary. Their most famous performance is Sex Education.