Meet the Cast of Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ from Harry Styles to Angelina Jolie.

Eternals, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, will be released on November 5th. And fans may expect to encounter a whole new cast of supernatural characters.

The Eternals, an immortal alien civilization that has covertly lived on Earth for thousands of years, re-emerge to confront a new threat to human life in this film.

This film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, therefore it fits within the narrative among other recent films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Loki.

Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek are among the cast members in Eternals, and latest claims claim Harry Styles will also star in the film.

Before the film’s debut, Washington Newsday breaks down each of the primary cast members and everything there is to know about their characters.

There are some Eternals spoilers ahead.

Thena is played by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie portrays Thena, a member of the Eternals and a warrior. She hails from Olympia and possesses all of the Eternal’s abilities, including super speed, agility, strength, and endurance. She can also generate cosmic energy with her hands, making her a formidable opponent.

Ikaris is played by Richard Madden.

Richard Madden, who starred in The Bodyguard, plays Ikaris, one of the Eternals’ most prominent members. His abilities are derived from cosmic energy, and they allow him to heal after being injured. He can levitate and even has certain psychic skills beyond what the Eternals have.

Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, is different from the other Eternals in part because she is more sympathetic to the human species. She is, in fact, in a human relationship. Her superpowers include the ability to move and manipulate inanimate objects, even at the subatomic level.

Salma Hayek as the role of Ajak

Salma Hayek portrays Ajak, the commander of the Eternals and an eternal superhuman male in the original comics. Ajak’s abilities are comparable to those of a regular Eternals member. She also has a tremendous deal of intelligence and is able to interact with the other Eternals.

Druig is played by Barry Keoghan.

Druig, Ikaris’ cousin, will be played by Barry Keoghan. He has nothing in common with his cousin. He has a much more aloof and inward demeanor. This is a condensed version of the information.