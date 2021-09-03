Meet the Cast of Disney+’Doogie Howser’ Reboot ‘Doogie Kameloha M.D.’

Doogie Kameloha M.D. is more of a rebirth than a remake, as the original’s entire story has been relocated to the tropical paradise of Hawaii.

The original show, which established Neil Patrick Harris’ career, portrayed a young genius who went on to become a doctor, with his chief of medicine father looking on.

While the new Disney+ show follows a similar plot, the Hawaiian setting adds its own character, as well as the inclusion of brothers and supportive coworkers to Lahela’s story (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee.)

The tale is based on writer Kourtney Kang’s actual experiences in Hawaii, with a familiar element from the previous season thrown in for good measure.

Dayne and Jesse Bochco, the children of Doogie Howser creator Steven Bochco, serve as executive producers on the new series, cementing its place in the Doogie Howser canon.

This website spoke with the show’s primary cast ahead of its Disney+ premiere.

Lahela “Doogie” is played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Kameāloha

Lee plays Doogie Howser, a wunderkind doctor who oversees residents and makes top medical judgments despite the fact that he is only 16 years old.

Doogie gets her name from the original sitcom, but she’s dealing with a lot more than work as she navigates teenage crushes and family life.

Lee explained to This website how essential it was for her to play a biracial lead character in a Disney show.

“The people that looked like us were never the protagonists, they were never the heart of the story,” she explained. They were never the primary character; rather, they were a sidekick or a supporting character.

“And I believe seeing somebody who looks like me as a side character as a kid has a big impact on how you feel about yourself and your potential. So this character was extremely essential to me because it says, ‘Hey, you don’t have to look like everyone on TV to be the protagonist of your own story, the romantic lead, and the center of your universe.’

“I’ve experienced firsthand the sense of empowerment that comes from watching others who look like you doing the things you aspire to be able to do. This is a condensed version of the information.