Meet the cast and characters of ‘Night Teeth.’

Night Teeth is a new vampire thriller on Netflix that will get you in the mood for Halloween and probable vampire-themed nightmares.

The film follows Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.), a driver who picks up two strange women who are attending as many parties as they can across Los Angeles.

Things, however, are not as they appear, and he is lured into their dark underworld of vampires.

Meet the Night Teeth Cast and CharactersBenny — Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

In Night Teeth, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. plays Benny, a young college student who works as a chauffeur to supplement his income.

His world is flipped upside down (literally) when he meets Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry), and he finds himself knee-deep in an underworld, vampire battle, battling for his life and to preserve his city.

Lendeborg, Jr. is most recognized for his roles in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which he co-stars alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker’s classmate Jason Ionello.

He is also renowned for co-starring alongside Nick Robinson and Katherine Langford in the film Love, Simon as Nick.

Debby Ryan — Blaire

Blaire, a century-old vampire residing in modern-day Los Angeles, is played by Debby Ryan.

Ryan rose to prominence as Bailey Pickett in Disney’s The Suite Life on Deck and as a member of The Never Ending, a folk band. She most recently appeared in Netflix’s Insatiable as Patty Bladell.

She is also noted for her roles as Jessie in the Disney series of the same name and as Holli Holiday in the film Sing It!

Lucy Fry’s Zoe

Zoe, Blaire’s closest friend and collaborator who also happens to be a century-old vampire, is played by Australian actress Lucy Fry.

Blaire is trying to keep Zoe from losing control, since she is the more impulsive of the two.

Fry has previously featured in horror films such as Vampire Academy and Hulu’s Stephen King miniseries 11.23.63 as Lisa Dragomir and Marina, respectively.

She is now appearing alongside Forest Whitaker, Luis Guzman, and Nigél Thatch in The Godfather of Harlem as Stella.

Ral Castillo — Jay Perez

