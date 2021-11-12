Meet the ‘Belfast’ Cast & Characters.

Kenneth Branagh’s upbringing is brought to life in the Oscar-nominated film Belfast. The semi-autobiographical drama follows Buddy, a 10-year-old boy, through the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s.

Buddy is based on Branagh’s own childhood memories of growing up in Belfast with his mother, father, grandmother, and grandfather by his side.

On the red carpet of the London Film Festival, the cast of Belfast spoke openly about their characters and their love for the film with Washington Newsday.

Jude Hill’s buddy

Jude Hill, an 11-year-old Northern Irish actor, plays Buddy, the protagonist of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Buddy is based on a young Belfast-born Branagh, who went to Reading, England, with his family when the Troubles in Northern Ireland broke out.

Belfast is Hill’s most significant role to date, and he discussed it with The Washington Newsday.

“I believe Buddy is a truly innocent, kind little guy who has been dragged into all of this with his cousin,” he stated.

“Before Belfast, I had no idea what the difficulties were like, so my parents had to sit me down and talk about it, and I watched a few YouTube videos and basically watched movies with my family to learn more about it and get to know the character.”

Hill’s chances of winning the Oscar for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022 are already high. If he wins, he will be the youngest performer to ever win an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Hill will next be seen in Mandrake and Magpie Murders, which will be released in 2022.

Jamie Dornan’s Pa

Pa, Buddy’s father, is played by Jamie Dornan in Belfast.

Pa isn’t around too frequently because he works as a laborer in England every other week to support his family in Belfast. Despite their love for the city, Pa is keen to get his family out of Belfast as the Troubles begin out. Before settling in England, he proposes taking the family as far as New Zealand or Australia.

Dornan, who was born in Northern Ireland, told The Washington Newsday that he is "proud" of his heritage.