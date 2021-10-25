Meet the Aspiring Young Entrepreneurs Who Want to Know How the Rich Got Their Riches.

How did he get his hands on the sports car? What employment did she have that allowed her to buy that mansion? And why are they dressed so extravagantly? If you’ve ever asked yourself questions like these, you might appreciate Dollar Sign Empire, a TikTok account.

The self-described media start-up, which has over 1.2 million app users, is demystifying success by soliciting advice from wealthy people on the streets of Florida.

Andrew Herrera, 21, and Matthew Meyer, 22, trawl Naples’ streets for fascinating people to talk to about their jobs.

According to Herrera, they hunt for folks on Fifth Avenue, which is a “hub for very wealthy persons” as well as a “major tourist destination,” according to The Washington Newsday.

One of their movies, showcasing an old man in a Bentley who disclosed he made his money through medical software, recently went viral, garnering 35.2 million views.

What is his advice? “You figure out who you can trust and then you stick with them.” Original sound of @dollarsignempirebentleys, coins, and humans – Dollar Sign Empire You can also see the video here.

The men ask a couple who are holding bags of expensive shopping about how they gained money in real estate in another video, which can be viewed here and was shared on October 14.

“You have to start risking or you’ll never make any money,” the woman advises.

Original sound by @dollarsignempirereal estate, ice cream, and trust – Dollar Sign Empire

The young couple, who have previously worked in retail and hospitality, want to inspire others to take risks like they have.

Their favorite interview was with a man who left his work as a physician to open a winery in California.

Herrera elaborates: “You know, a lot of individuals stay in jobs [careers]that they don’t enjoy.

“And when he told the world: ‘I was dissatisfied in my job, so I quit, moved to California, started a wine vineyard, and now I’m killing it,’ he hit a chord. Every year, we sell 6000 cases of wine.'” That, I believe, is quite powerful “.. This is a condensed version of the information.