Meet the All-Star Cast of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in our cast and character guide.

The main cast of Hulu’s new drama series, which premieres on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, includes nine Perfect Strangers and three Tranquillum House staff members.

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and James Henry Butterworth adapt Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, in which nine damaged people seek inner peace at a health and wellness center. However, when the guests learn about each other’s secrets and the resort’s host’s objectives, the illusion of paradise begins to crumble.

Before the premiere of the new show, our website chatted with many of the cast members and the creative team behind it. Here’s all you need to know about the actors of the upcoming Hulu series, as well as the characters they play.

Masha Dmitrichenko is played by Nicole Kidman.

Masha Dmitrichenko, the mysterious host who hides secrets from her visitors, is played by Kidman. She is the owner of Tranquillum House and is believed to handpick the guests who are allowed to visit the health and wellness center she founded. Masha guides the nine strangers through unusual meditative practices and holds emotionally vulnerable one-on-one sessions with each of them.

Kidman is also an executive producer on the show, alongside McCarthy. According to director Jonathan Levine, their dual roles were never an issue for him. “When you work with renowned people and major movie stars, you can’t help but treat them a little differently,” he explained, “but that rapidly fades away.” When you spend that much time in the trenches with someone, you’re just three people trying to get the work done.

“I like Melissa and Nicole the most because they are tireless in their quest of greatness, and I believe that is why they are so successful. Despite their success, their purpose remains the same: to create something as wonderful as possible and to do so with as much rigor as feasible.”

Frances Welty is played by Melissa McCarthy.

After a personal and professional crisis, McCarthy’s character Frances Welty arrives at Tranquillum House. We meet her on her way to the retreat as she hears the disappointing news that her newest book will not be published.

Frances, as McCarthy depicts her, is a romance novelist. This is a condensed version of the information.