Meet Nicole Kidman’s Mysterious Masha in the first episode of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Nine Perfect Strangers premieres its first three episodes on Hulu on Wednesday, teasing a season of weird yet therapeutic experiences to follow.

The first episode spends a lot of time establishing each of the nine visitors and three Tranquillum House staff members, which is where our twelve ensemble cast members will be spending the majority of their time throughout the show.

Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale are among the main cast members.

The first three episodes are now accessible on Hulu, with fresh episodes being uploaded every Wednesday after that. Let’s look at Episode 1: “Random Acts of Mayhem” in more detail.

What occurs in the first episode of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Nine injured guests sign up for a ten-day retreat at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness facility that promises to alter and heal the guests who stay there, if you didn’t already know the premise of Nine Perfect Strangers. However, as the guests learn more about each other and the resort’s mysterious host Masha (Kidman), it becomes clear that not everything in this hidden paradise is as it seems.

“Random Acts of Mayhem,” the first episode, follows each of the strangers as they make their way to the retreat, occasionally engaging with one another.

The screen time should be distributed evenly among the nine visitors so that by the end of the film, no one feels like an outsider. As a result, exposition is the name of the game in Episode 1, yet each speaker has enough intrigue to keep viewers interested and hungry to learn more.

But before we meet any of the individuals, we get a glimpse of Tranquillum House’s beautiful environs. The characters will spend the next eight episodes at the SOMA Resort in Byron Bay, Australia, which is set in a lush green environment.

The Marchonis are the first people we encounter. Father Napoleon (Shannon) is driving his indifferent wife Heather (Keddie) and daughter Zoe to Tranquillum House, soliloquizing about the approaching trip (Van Patten). He talks about how he and his family are getting a huge discount to attend the retreat.

