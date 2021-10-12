Meet Miami Doctor Armen Henderson from Netflix’s ‘Convergence.’

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, a Netflix documentary, tells the story of nine unsung heroes and the acts of compassion they performed during the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak. Dr. Armen Henderson, a Miami-based doctor at the University of Miami, is one of those remarkable individuals who not only fought on the front lines of the COVID epidemic in hospitals, but also pushed for social justice.

Henderson took to the streets outside of his hospital shifts to ensure that Florida’s homeless were protected. Following the assassination of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, he was a prominent figure in the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Academy Award-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel told The Washington Newsday that Henderson was a “key aspect” of the documentary because he represented people fighting social injustice.

“Dr. Armen Henderson’s story spoke very much to that

, to what was happening there, and then Renata’s [Alvez] story in Brazil, the protests that her community was doing, it was separate from Henderson’s Black Lives Matter protests, but the anger… they had very similar reasons for coming onto the streets to fight against injustice and deep-seated inequities and try to get the government to do something and be b,” he explained.

What is the name of Dr. Armen Henderson?

Dr. Armen Henderson is an internal medicine specialist who works at the University of Miami. He is also a medical assistant professor at the institution.

Henderson helped on the streets of Miami with the advocacy group Dream Defenders during the coronavirus outbreak, testing the homeless for coronavirus and providing out items like tents and food.

Henderson also assisted in the operation of a showering facility for the homeless to take care of their personal hygiene. He also gave health tips, such as how to treat minor injuries and how to change bandages.

Henderson, a dedicated family guy, juggles work, aiding the homeless, and the Black Lives Matter protests throughout Convergence: Courage in a Crisis.

Henderson also recalls being arrested outside his home by a white police in April 2020, just one month before George Floyd’s death.

Henderson was preparing to send supplies to the, including tents and personal protective equipment (PPE).