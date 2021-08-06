Meet Joseph Gordon-‘Mr. Levitt’s Corman’ Cast and Characters

Mr. Corman delves into the days and nights of Josh Corman, an ambitious musician turned public school teacher. Josh, who suffers with anxiety, has reached rock bottom and can’t seem to realize that the only way out is up. Josh embarks on an anxiety-fueled rollercoaster as he seeks absolute bliss over the course of ten episodes.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt — Josh Corman

Mr. Corman on Apple TV stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh Corman. Gordon-Levitt is not only the show’s principal actor, but also its creator, director, and writer.

Mr. Corman is Gordon-first Levitt’s written television appearance in over six years. He last appeared on The Mindy Project in a 2015 episode.

Josh has “a lot to be grateful for,” according to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who spoke to This website. Despite this, Josh, a 30-year-old man, is suffering an existential crisis. He’s consumed by thoughts of isolation and failure, and he frequently fails to live in the present.

Gordon-Levitt stated, “He does his best to be appreciative and cheerful.” “However, let’s face it, not everyone can be joyful all of the time, which can be sad but also humorous. If you have a certain kind of sense of humor, which I do, you can get away with it.”

Gordon-Levitt drew on true events from his own life as well as close friends to tell Josh’s story.

“It’s based on several genuine stories,” he stated. Starting with myself and modifying a few major aspects, I came up with this character.”

“I’ve had some sentiments that are comparable to, but not identical to, those that the character has. Then I have a number of close friends who have had similar feelings to the character.”

500 Days of Summer, Inception, 50/50, 10 Things I Hate About You, Snowden, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and 3rd Rock from the Sun are among Gordon-other Levitt’s notable roles.

Arturo Castro, Victor

In Mr. Corman, Arturo Castro plays Victor, Josh Corman’s best friend and roommate.

Victor is the polar opposite of Josh; he is cool, calm, and collected, and he helps Josh to relax by acting as a sounding board for his worries.

