Medical Marvels are America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Aadeel Akhtar met a small girl when he was seven years old, and she changed his life forever. His parents were taking him to see family in Pakistan, where they were both born, when he happened to see her as they walked into a store. Her right leg was missing. He says, “That was the first time I had encountered someone with a limb discrepancy.” “She was approximately my age, walking on a crutch made from a tree branch, and living in poverty.” He never found out what her name was, never spoke to her, and never saw her again. He, on the other hand, never forgot about her. He earned a Ph.D. in neurology and is currently the founder and CEO of Psyonic, a company based in Illinois. He and his team of roughly 30 people design prosthetic limbs that are intelligent, resilient, responsive to the demands of their users, and, most importantly, inexpensive. In the United States, Medicare has said that it will cover the cost of Psyonic’s prosthesis, and Akhtar believes that other insurers will follow suit. At least 1.6 million Americans are estimated to be missing a limb, and according to Akhtar, only 10% of those who needed bionic limbs in the past could afford them. With Medicare’s approval, that number should eventually rise to 75%.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” says Akhtar, “but we’re also making them accessible and leveling the playing field for all those people who previously couldn’t get access to this kind of technology.”

In September, Psyonic launched its first commercial product, the Ability Hand, in the United States. It resembles a natural hand in size and design, albeit with batteries and electronics packed inside. The fingers, according to Akhtar, come close to emulating human finger movements and provide rapid feedback—the limb vibrates against your skin when its fingers contact resistance, warning that you should stop squeezing if you’re holding anything delicate (like an egg or your child’s hand). When you tighten existing muscles, electrodes in the base of the hand detect the signals and use them to move the fingers.

